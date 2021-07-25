-$0.09 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 260,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.