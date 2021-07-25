$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Q2 reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

