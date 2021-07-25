-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.28. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.