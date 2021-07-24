Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $586.48 million, a PE ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

