Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lessened by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 4.2% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $425,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 132,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.23. 2,874,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

