Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

ZTS stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.59. The company had a trading volume of 957,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.76. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $203.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Zoetis by 497.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

