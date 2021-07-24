Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Zillow Group worth $123,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 553.15 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.