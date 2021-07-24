ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $266,040.50 and approximately $87.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.26 or 0.00860968 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

