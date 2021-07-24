ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,830.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,830.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00294086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00158287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,258,599 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.