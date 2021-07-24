Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Buy

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Shares of VET stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

