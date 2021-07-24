Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Strong-Buy

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,096. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

