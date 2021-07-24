Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCHY opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nissan Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Chemical (NNCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.