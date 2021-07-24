Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCHY opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nissan Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

