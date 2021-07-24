Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Cronos Group by 761.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.