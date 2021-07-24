Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Hold

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

