Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inseego by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

