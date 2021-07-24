Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

GIC stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

