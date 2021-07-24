Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,100. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 232,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

