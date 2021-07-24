Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

VXRT opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

