Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

