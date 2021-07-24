Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

