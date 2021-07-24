Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

