Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUMO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

