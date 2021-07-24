Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Sell

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YY. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of YY stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

