Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Hold

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

GSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1,382.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 406,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

