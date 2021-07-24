Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.83. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $121,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

