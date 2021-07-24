Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

ADAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adagene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. Adagene has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $873.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.