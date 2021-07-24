Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $125.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

