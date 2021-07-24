Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Vertiv stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 239.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,199,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after buying an additional 845,830 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after buying an additional 1,159,535 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 346.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 172,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

