Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBA stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.