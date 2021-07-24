Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
UBA stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
