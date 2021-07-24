Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

