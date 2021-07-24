Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.81 million and the highest is $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $242.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,154. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

