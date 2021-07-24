Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). NOV posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

