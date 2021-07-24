Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.49. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,222,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,930. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

