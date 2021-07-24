Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 563,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,103. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

