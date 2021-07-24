Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $865.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.70 million and the highest is $881.06 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,385,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.86. The stock had a trading volume of 651,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

