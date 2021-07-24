Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 478,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $3,917,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 722,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,712. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.84 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

