Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,897 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

