Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

