Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. 974,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $491.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

