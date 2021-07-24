Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.