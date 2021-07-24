Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.