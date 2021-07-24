Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,143,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,718. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

