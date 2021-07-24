Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

