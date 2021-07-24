Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.79. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,360. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $928.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.