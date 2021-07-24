Zacks: Analysts Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.54 Million

Brokerages expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to announce $107.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.30 million and the highest is $108.00 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $90.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $445.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MNTV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.33. 463,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,119. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.