Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. Entegris posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. 322,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.15. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Entegris by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

