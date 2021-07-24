Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth about $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

