Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $97.24. 156,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

