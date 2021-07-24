Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. 4,411,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

