Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $55,409,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

