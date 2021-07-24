Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.49. Comerica posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 1,275,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 7.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

